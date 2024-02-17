Beond, Premium Airline, Set to Offer Apple Vision Pro Headsets to Passengers

Newly launched luxury airline Beond will offer Apple Vision Pro headsets to select passengers for a more immersive inflight entertainment experience starting July 2024.

The premium leisure airline, currently operating flights from Munich, Zurich, and Riyadh to Malé, will provide access to the high-tech headsets on its Maldivian routes.

"The Apple Vision Pro will transform the inflight entertainment experience, and we will be the first to offer it to select passengers," said Beond Chairman and CEO Tero Taskila. "In addition to our existing library of content, we will showcase stunning resort destinations and activities in the Maldives, building anticipation for passengers before they arrive."

Taskila noted Apple Vision Pro's Travel mode, designed to stabilize visuals for airplane use, making long-haul flights more enjoyable.

Beond launched commercial passenger services in 2023 with all-lay-flat seating and plans to expand routes from Milan, Dubai, and Bangkok to Male in mid-2024.