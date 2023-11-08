BHEL plunges into Rs 238cr loss in July-Sep quarter

New Delhi, Nov 8 Public sector engineering giant Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has plunged into a consolidated net loss of Rs 238.12 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company had made a profit of Rs 12.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

BHEL's revenue decreased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 5,125.3 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 5,202.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor