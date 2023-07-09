Bhutan: National Assembly Speaker hails King for his work on peace, security

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 9 : Bhutan's National Assembly Speaker Wangchuk Namgyel thanked the King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for his work on the peace and security of the country and stated that he didn't even pause for "a moment of rest," The Bhutan Live reported.

On Sunday, the King, along with his Queen the Gyaltsuen graced the closing ceremony of the 9th session of the third parliament. During that occasion, National Assembly's Speaker, in his closing ceremony said that the DeSuung and Gyalsuung programmes have been recognised as crucial elements for strengthening the country's identity and heritage.

"His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo embarked on a journey to Pelrithang, Gelephu to honour the passing out parade of the 56th DeSuung Batch, who successfully completed their pilot basic military training. Not pausing for even a moment of rest, His Majesty, imparted invaluable wisdom and guidance to the trainees," the National Assembly's Speaker said.

He further stated, "His Majesty emphasised the uniqueness of Bhutan as a nation, forged through the collective efforts of generations, and emphasised the need to persistently strengthen these endeavours. The DeSuung and Gyalsuung programs, in particular, were highlighted as integral elements for fortifying the nation's identity and heritage. This inspiring message not only moved the general public but also motivated the young participants in the Gyalsuung training programme. The Parliament expresses its heartfelt appreciation to His Majesty for this uplifting guidance, which deeply touches the people's hearts."

The King, on 17 December 2019, announced the launch of Gyalsung - National Service. The Gyalsung is envisioned as a one-year integrated training program mandatory for all youths attaining the age of 18 and if in school - upon completion of grade twelve.

Meanwhile, the Desuung programme strives to provide Bhutan's youth with knowledge, training, and a feeling of civic duty so they can support the growth of their country.

The current session adopted the National Digital Identity Bill of Bhutan 2023, the Pay Revision Bill of Bhutan 2023, the Forest and Nature Conservation Bill of Bhutan 2021 and the Civil Liability Bill of Bhutan 2022, according to The Bhutan Live.

The King has granted assent to the Budget Appropriation Bill for Financial Year 2023-2024 and the Supplementary Budget Appropriation Bill for Financial Year 2022-2023.

The National Assembly also adopted The Biological Corridor Nine Bill of Bhutan 2023, Agreement on the Movement of Traffic-in-Transit between the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Royal Government of Bhutan, The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Charter and The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. They were presented to the National Council.

