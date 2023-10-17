Bhutan: Remembering life, legacy of late Lyonpo Chenkyab Dorji

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 17 : The late Lyonpo Chenkyab Dorji, known among senior bureaucrats and elderly Bhutanese as a top statesman and a towering figure in Bhutan's diplomatic landscape passed away earlier last week always led a life marked by a strong sense of duty and determination, The Bhutan live reported on Tuesday.

According to The Bhutan Live, the late Chenkyab Dorji was born in Wangtsa village of Haa in 1941 and served under the reign of three monarchs in six decades. The service for his country began after he joined the civil service under the Department of Forests in 1961 and then served in various capacities such as director and deputy minister before becoming the Minister for the Planning Commission.

He was also known for his contribution to the formulation of the 6th, 7th and 8th five-year plans. He accompanied His Majesty the Fourth King to consult the people and monitor and review development plans throughout the country.

He was the first chairman of the National Environment Commission and played an important role in the establishment of the Bhutan Environment Trust Fund. As his family and colleagues recollect, Lyonpo was also an outstanding diplomat and had excellent public relations, The Bhutan Live reported.

He was the first resident Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand and also assumed the post of the first Secretary General of SAARC. In addition to his official positions, he served for various important national bodies.

In 2008, The King appointed Lyonpo as the first Chairman of the Privy Council.

During the 110th National Day celebrations in Haa in 2017, The King conferred him the Order of Druk Thuksey in recognition of his dedicated service to the nation.

Lyonpo's family said, "His passing has left a huge void in the family. As we endeavour to come to terms with this irreplaceable personal loss, we take comfort in the fact that he lived a successful and fulfilling life and above all, because he left after having had the greatest honour and privilege to serve His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and His Majesty The Third Druk Gyalpo."

As per The Bhutan Live, he was a recipient of the Coronation Gold Medal from the Fourth King in 1974. The following year, he was conferred the Red Scarf. His Majesty The Fourth King also bestowed him the orange scarf with the title of Lyonpo.

He passed away at the National Referral Hospital at the age of 82. Lyonpo is survived by his wife, three children and seven grandchildren.

