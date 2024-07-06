Biden admits debate was "bad episode", blames illness and lack of preparation

Madison (Wisconsin) [US], July 6 : In his first television interview since the CNN debate with Donald Trump, President Joe Biden candidly addressed his performance, describing it as a "bad episode" and taking full responsibility for what transpired.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos interviewed Biden in Madison, Wisconsin, following a rally with Democratic supporters where Biden reiterated his commitment to staying in the race.

Stephanopoulos didn't waste time delving into the debate, acknowledging Biden's team's characterisation of it as a "bad night." Biden concurred, straightforwardly admitting, "Sure did."

The conversation then turned to remarks made by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who queried whether the debate was indicative of a more serious underlying issue. "It was a bad episode," Biden clarified. "No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and and a bad night."

Regarding his preparation leading up to the debate, which followed his international trip to France for the D-Day anniversary and subsequent rest at Camp David, the anchor asked why the recovery time wasn't sufficient. Biden explained, "Because I was sick. I was feeling terrible." He disclosed that medical tests ruled out COVID-19 but confirmed he had been battling a severe cold.

The anchor inquired if Biden had watched the debate footage afterward. Biden admitted, "I don't think I did, no."

Pressed on whether he realised how poorly it was going while on stage, Biden acknowledged, "Yeah, look. The whole way I prepared, nobody's fault, mine. Nobody's fault but mine."

He reflected on his preparation style and how he adapted it inappropriately for the debate setting, saying, "I prepared what I usually would do sitting down as I did come back with foreign leaders or the National Security Council for explicit detail. And I realised partway through that, you know, all I get quoted the New York Times had me down, ten points before the debate, nine now, or whatever the hell it is. The fact of the matter is that what I looked at is that he also lied 28 times. I couldn't I mean, the way the debate ran, not my fault, nobody else's fault, no one else's fault."

"But it seemed like you were having trouble from the first question in, even before he spoke?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Well, I just had a bad night," Biden said.

