Big B wishes 'KBC 15' contestant reunites with her children

New Delhi, Aug 29 Host of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15th, Amitabh Bachchan got emotional on hearing a contestant's story about her children, and hoped that her wish to reunite with her kids can come true.

The 'Rishtey Special' episode of the show saw Harsha Verma getting her chance to sit on the hot seat. She is a devoted teacher hailing from Bhopal.

Welcoming Harsha on the hot seat, Big B said: "She is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. I am the son-in-law of the same state."

He then asked her: "Who did you bring as your companion? I believe your daughter and husband."

The actor then asked her: "Do you need a tissue?", to which Harsha nodded and tried to take a tissue from the box kept in front of her.

Amitabh said: "Hold on! You don't do anything. This is a part of my job. How many do you want? Are the tissues for your eyes or nose?”, leaving the contestant and the audience in splits.

During the episode, the megastar asked Harsha: "Do you have any dream that you are willing to fulfil after coming to the hot seat?"

Harsha replied: "Yes sir, I have a very big dream. My children don't live with me. From past few years, our financial condition is not so good. We all are in Bhopal only, but I am not able to enjoy the love and togetherness that a family has. I am not able to fulfil the needs of my children, their education, and my family (parents) are fulfilling that."

"So, now I want to live them. I want to fulfil my duties for my children. Main wo farz pura karna chah rahi hu, jo main kar nahi pa rahi hun apne bachchon ke liye," she added.

Harsha takes centre stage in her quest to reunite with her beloved children, with the prize money as her beacon of hope.

The 80-year-old actor said:"ham ummeed karte hain ki aapki ye manokaamnaye sab poori ho jayen."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

