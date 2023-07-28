‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Elvish, Abhishek tease Aashika about possible elimination

Mumbai, July 28 In the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ special, 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is just a day away and neither the house members nor the audience know what special twists and turns are about to take place, as anticipation soars and tensions reach an all time high.

But, some comical and dramatic moments are also there as Abhishek and Elvish proceed to tease Aashika, saying that she may have to leave the house now.

In a morning conversation with his group of four, Abhishek will talk to Elvish, Aashika and Manisha about how the past 40 days have passed in the house and what all has transpired so far, narrating their experiences and challenges that yet await them.

Abhishek believes that everyone has gone all out and given their best to reach where they are now, but as the beginning of the end is here, everyone has to ready themselves as some of them will still likely be eliminated.

Concurring with Abhishek’s reasonable argument, Elvish then proceeds to discuss who are the contestants, who are prime targets for elimination. While it is yet to be seen, as the house has its own plans, Abhishek will mock and tease one his new friends, Aashika about her being a likely candidate.

Pulling her leg in a lighthearted manner, he’ll say "Chal ab bag pack karna shuru kar de, kal jayegi to easy rahega. Bahr jaakar hume support karna acche se!"

Aashika takes the comments sportingly and will say,"Kal iss time tak bahar rahungi kya? Agar haan to ache se ghoom rahi houngi!"

Elvish will also make his own remarks, and if audience response is anything to go by, Elvish may just become the new fan favourite.

From getting a chance to win a direct ticket to the final week to losing the chance to dominate the position within the span of 24 hours, the housemates have made many blunders this week, so now it will be interesting to see who will leave and who will stay and what tomorrow will bring for everyone inside the house.

Now the clock is ticking, the drama is building and the table is set as the housemates continue to navigate through twists and turns, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ journey remains unpredictable and filled with dramatic moments.

Salman Khan will also undoubtedly have his own plans.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

