'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar's mother opens up about her harsh life

Mumbai, Aug 1 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Jiya Shankar's mother Surekha Gavli spoke about her childhood, sharing many heartfelt details regarding her life, the troubles she’s had to face while growing up.

During Jiya's bonding moment with Abhishek Malhan, Jiya's mom shared a heartfelt story of her separation from Jiya's father.

Narrating her life story to Abhishek, her mother said that Jiya has not opened up emotionally in the 'Bigg Boss' house, as she is very sensitive and emotional, and as such a bit distant in that regard.

Surekha revealed that Jiya had a very tough childhood, having experienced her parents' separation when she was only 13 years old. Since then, Jiya has worked very hard, climbing up the ladder in a world of turmoil, and all that she has accomplished currently has been of her own making.

"She has had it a lot harder than most, but with her resilience and mental strength she has managed to carve a strong place for herself in the industry without any Godfather's support."

As such, Surekha's heartfelt revelation sheds light on Jiya's determination to overcome obstacles and establish herself in the industry on her own merit.

This displays Jiya’s actual strength where she has been determined throughout her life to prove her capabilities to others, on the basis of her own talent and without relying on external support. Jiya's journey serves as an inspiration to many, as she demonstrates the power of self-belief and hard work.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor