Bihar CM gives thumbs-up to Budget amid criticism from party leader

Patna, Feb 1 After JD-U Parliamentary Board president Upendra Kushwaha called the Union Budget "disappointing", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has congratulated the Narendra Modi government for presenting a balanced and progressive Budget.

"Central government, through this budget, helps common people to earn more, especially farmers. Centre has shown commitment to purchase more quantities of paddy and wheat. It will help farmers earn money. There is also a provision of 80 lakh houses under Prime minister affordable housing projects which will help the poor get their own houses. There is also a provision to cut central taxes," Nitish Kumar said.

Kumar's statement came soon after Upendra Kushwaha said that the Budget has disappointed the common people of the country. States like Bihar were hoping for a special status package but the Union Finance Minister did not say a single word on it.

"We have a long standing demand for special status for Bihar and were expecting that Nirmala Sitharaman would say something on this, but unfortunately she completely ignored it," Kushwaha said.

"The Union Budget has been beneficial for developed states. It has nothing for poor states like Bihar. Our state needs financial support from the Centre for development," Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha's statement also hinted that the tussle between the JD-U and the BJP is likely to intensify further in coming days.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP state president of Bihar, slammed Kushwaha for making such a statement.

"The demand for special status of any state cannot be addressed in the Union Budget. I feel sorry for his knowledge. It is a balanced budget," Jaiswal said.

Danish Rizwan, the chief spokesperson of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) also criticized the Budget. He said, "BJP leaders are saying that it is a balanced Budget. They should explain how it can help common people. The Union Finance Minister has not given any relaxation in income tax. She has not given any subsidy on commodities, seeds, fertilizers and others."

