Bilawal slams Imran Khan for 'bullying' Pak poll body to influence PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan People's Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hit out at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan for "bullying" the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to influence the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) foreign funding case.

The PPP chairman's comments came in the wake of the PTI announcing protests outside the offices of the ECP throughout the country on Tuesday against the CEC over his allegedly biased behaviour, demanding his resignation, Dawn reported.

However, CEC Raja said he had no intentions of doing so and that he would continue working in the best interests of the country.

Continuing his tirade, Bilawal said that people knew that the only reason Khan was targeting the ECP was that the CEC, who had been selected by the PTI itself, had refused to turn the commission into the former ruling party's "Tiger Force".

Raja has stood with his institution and the Constitution, and if this continued then there were hopes of seeing an empowered ECP in the future, the PPP chairman added.

He also chastised Imran Khan for giving a protest called at ECP offices, saying it was a blatant pressure tactic to further "bully, blackmail and pressure" the institution into not releasing the "damning" decision in the PTI's foreign funding case.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the single-bench ruling in PTI foreign funding case till the next hearing on May 17, said the media reports.

The foreign funding case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who had alleged that there are some financial irregularities in the PTI's funding from Pakistan and abroad and is pending since November 14, 2014.

However, he also asked the ECP to probe into the funds of all political parties under the law.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition on Saturday in Islamabad High Court against the alleged bias of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case.

( With inputs from ANI )

