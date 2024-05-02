BJP hosts delegation of political representatives from 10 countries

New Delhi [India], May 2 : BJP National President JP Nadda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw chaired a meeting at the party headquarters with representatives of eighteen political parties from ten countries.

The delegation, invited by the BJP, arrived in India to gain first-hand experience and insights into the party's election campaign.

Vijay Makhan, representing the Mauritian Militant Movement from Mauritius, shared his impressions, saying that his experience was exceptional. He was impressed by the organisation put in place.

"It was a unique experience. The interactive sessions were very interesting and informative. I am very impressed by the kind of organization that has been put into place for this exercise. The institutions of India, including how the parties have presented themselves, are excellent," he told ANI.

"Even though I have been following the elections through the press, the experience that I have gained from the BJP is worthwhile and very interesting. Tomorrow I'll be going to Bhopal to witness the campaign there and hopefully attend a rally," he added.

Saleem Mohammad, a member of Bangladesh Awami League, expressed admiration for India's democratic process.

"We have come here as a representative of the Bangladesh Awami League at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party to see the preparation of BJP, their publicity strategy, and their campaign. We are really impressed by the progress of democracy in India. This is the largest democratic event in the world," he said.

