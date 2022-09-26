Blast kills 1, wounds 3 in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province

Faizabad (Afghanistan), Sep 26 One person was killed and three others injured as a blast rocked Faizabad city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, Provincial Head of Information and Culture Department Qari Maazudin Ahmadi said.

The blast took place in front of Faizabad Municipality at 4 p.m. local time, killing one civilian and injuring three others, the official added on Sunday.

Ahmadi said an investigation was underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

On Friday, a deadly blast outside a mosque in the Afghanistan capital Kabul claimed seven lives and injured more than 40 others.

