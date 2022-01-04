Blinken discusses Ukraine buildup, collective defense with Bucharest 9 Group: State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with the representatives of the Bucharest Nine group Russia's destabilizing military buildup near the Ukrainian border and the need for a NATO stance for collective defense, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement on Monday (local time).

"The Secretary and Foreign Ministers discussed Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's border; the need for a united, ready, and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of Allies; and transatlantic cooperation on issues of shared concern," Price said.

Blinken also stressed the United States' commitment to close consultations and coordination with allies and partners as they work toward de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"The Secretary stressed the U.S. commitment to continued close consultation and coordination with all of our Transatlantic Allies and partners as we work toward de-escalation through deterrence, defense, and dialogue," he said in the statement.

According to US State Department statement, the Bucharest Nine group - composed of NATO's eastern flank allies, including Hungary, Poland and Romania. They also discussed with Blinken their solidarity with Lithuania in the face of escalating tensions with China after allowing Taiwan to open a representative office there, Price said.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a call that the United States and its allies will "respond decisively" if Russia invades Ukraine.

In a White House statement, President Biden expressed support for diplomatic efforts, starting next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The call comes days before Russian and US officials are set to meet in person in Geneva on January 10 amid a Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border and ongoing tensions.

The US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia's alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

( With inputs from ANI )

