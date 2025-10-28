Body returned by Hamas may not belong to any Israeli hostage, officials say

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 28 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities say the body returned by Hamas last night may not belong to any of the remaining 13 deceased hostages. After hours of examination at the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, the remains have yet to be identified.

While most of the bodies of previous hostages were identified within hours, officials stress the process could take as long as two days. (ANI/TPS)

