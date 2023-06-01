BRICS FMs Meet: Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss issues of bilateral agenda; int'l, regional problems

Cape Town [South Africa], June 1 : During the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in South Africa's Cape Town on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and discussed the topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional problems.

Moreover, the two ministers also praised the dynamism of collaboration in the most significant sectors of special and privileged strategic partnerships between India and Russia.

"On June 1, during his visit to South Africa to take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Indian counterpart Dr S.Jaishankar. Topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional problems, were discussed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on developing discussion in the SCO, BRICS, and G20.

"The Ministers commended the dynamics of cooperation in the most important areas of the special and privileged strategic partnership between two countries. Particular attention was paid to expanding the dialogue in the SCO, BRICS and the G20," according to the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Mutual disposition was reaffirmed to continue the course of building a fair multipolar system of interstate relations, including the prevention and impede of the use of the neo-colonial practices," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

During his opening remarks at the BRICS FMs meeting in Cape Town today, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that the nations of the bloc should approach key contemporary issues seriously, constructively and collectively.

"The BRICS meeting is an important event in our diplomatic calendar and more so at a time when the international situation is challenging. Colleagues, the global environment today demands that we, the BRICS nations, approach key contemporary issues seriously, constructively and collectively," the EAM said in his opening remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

The EAM further said: "Our gathering must send out a strong message that the world is multipolar, that it is rebalancing, and that old ways cannot address new situations. We are a symbol of change and must act accordingly."

"This responsibility is even greater as we contemplate the devastating after-effects of the COVID Pandemic, the stresses arising from conflict and the economic distress of the Global South," he said.

Earlier today, a family Photo ceremony ahead of the BRICS Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs also took place. The picture was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The foreign ministers from the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) are presently in Cape Town to attend the meeting from 1-2 June.

South Africa, the bloc's current chair, is hosting the BRICS foreign ministers conference in the South African capital.

