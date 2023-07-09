BRICS Sherpas exchange views on development, enhancement of strategic partnership

Durban [South Africa], July 9 : Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi participated in the extraordinary meeting of the BRICS Sherpas/Sous-Sherpas in South Africa's Durban and exchanged views on the development and enhancement of the strategic partnership within the association.

Taking to Twitter, the Russian Embassy in India said, "On July 5-6, #Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov participated in an extraordinary meeting of the #BRICS Sherpas/Sous-Sherpas in Durban, #SouthAfrica."

"A thorough exchange of views on development & enhancement of the strategic partnership within the association, including taking into account priorities outlined by the South African chairmanship, took place. A common intent to increase international role of #BRICS was expressed," it was also added.

The discussions also encompassed topical issues of preparations for the upcoming 15th BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on August 22-24, 2023.

Meanwhile, in Russia's Kemerovo, the names of the laureates of the Global Energy Prize 2023 were announced and participants of the BRICS Global Media Tour, Russian Edition, were there, reported TV BRICS.

"Global Energy" is an event of international scale and high expert level, which is traditionally hosted by Russia.

Daria Ivankova, director of the TV BRICS International Cooperation Department, told the audience about the goals of the media tour.

"This year, TV BRICS and Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Fund organized a special media tour to Russia for the heads and leading journalists of the editorial offices of Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique. Our aim was not just to show contemporary Russia from the example of one capital, we wanted to show the regions. We thought a lot about what event would be central in the foreign journalists' tour to Russia, what event would arouse press interest, demonstrate the Russian approach to organising events on an international scale, and raise a topic that would unite all the countries of the world. This central event was the Global Energy ceremony and a visit to the famous region - Kuzbass," she said, according to TV BRICS.

She added that science diplomacy and media diplomacy, together, can promote the advancement of modern research, exchange of experiences, exchange of experience, rapprochement of scientific communities of different states of the world, and countries in general.

Durgesh Singh Bhadauria, senior producer of Asian News International , spoke about the role of the Global Energy Prize in promoting sustainable connectivity and energy dialogue among the BRICS countries.

"First of all, I would say BRICS is an interesting combination. And we should encourage and promote, and reward outstanding representatives in the BRICS countries in the conventional energy sector, and those who choose to promote alternative sources of energy. I think BRICS countries should unite and work together to achieve much more," Bhadauria said.

