British High Commission organises special event to mark Pride Month

New Delhi [India], June 11 : The British High Commission and British Council hosted a special event in Delhi on Sunday to mark Pride Month and celebrate the LGBT+ community around the world.

The evening's celebration at the British Council Delhi includes grassroots champions in India, such as InsideOut Delhi and the Humsafar Trust, members of the LGBT+ community in the city, and supporters from all walks of life.

The event also featured an art exhibition by celebrated British queer artist Howard Hodgkin, who worked with renowned Indian architect Charles Correa to design the iconic black and white mural that adorns the front of the British Council building.

Similar events are being organised across the UK in India network in the month of June including receptions planned at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahemdabad, Chennai, and Jodhpur. The UK is committed to championing LGBT+ rights around the world and to ensuring everyone, everywhere is protected against discrimination.

Christina Scott, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said: "I feel extremely proud to join so many likeminded people from across this wonderful city in celebrating the LGBT+ community. The UK believes that everyone, everywhere should be free to love whom they love and express themselves openly without fear of facing discrimination. Today, we celebrate love and pay tribute to everyone working to ensure full, equal, meaningful participation for all, across all walks of life."

Michael Houlgate, Deputy Director, British Council India, said: "The British Council believes in the importance of diversity and inclusion. Our commitment is reflected in our celebration of Pride Month and through our work in English, education, and the arts. We are committed to creating empowering platforms for the LGBTQIA+ community to express themselves authentically and stand together in support of love and equality."

