British MPs reaffirm Jammu and Kashmir's lawful accession to India

London [UK], November 13 : The Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Foundation (KPHF-UK) marked Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day with a solemn and symbolic observance at the UK House of Commons, highlighting the enduring constitutional and historical legitimacy of the region's accession to India in 1947.

Hosted by the Conservative MP for Harrow East, Bob Blackman, the event reaffirmed that the Instrument of Accession, signed by Maharaja Hari Singh on October 26, 1947, remains a binding constitutional document that legally and irrevocably established Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of the Union of India.

"Last Night, I was pleased to host the Jammu & Kashmir Accession Day event in Parliament, to commemorate the signing of the Instrument of Accession by Maharaja Hari Singh!" Blackman said in a post on X.

Last Night, I was pleased to host the Jammu & Kashmir Accession Day event in Parliament, to commemorate the signing of the Instrument of Accession by Maharaja Hari Singh! pic.twitter.com/6wU6XtkgEs— Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) November 12, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

During the proceedings, Bob Blackman presented his personal copy of the Instrument of Accession and reiterated his continued parliamentary support for India's territorial sovereignty and the rights of the British Kashmiri diaspora to preserve and assert their authentic heritage, history, and identity.

A briefing document circulated among Members of Parliament and lawmakers during the event stated unequivocally:

"The accession is a lawful, settled constitutional fact and not subject to revisionist reinterpretation."

Coinciding with Armistice Day, the commemoration also served as a moment of remembrance for all soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars and those who fought in defence of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India.

In a strong statement issued during the event, KPHF-UK condemned Mirpuri groups in the UK who, according to the foundation, "falsely claim Kashmiri identity and spread distorted narratives."

The foundation further vowed to publicly challenge all forms of cultural appropriation and political disinformation that seek to silence or distort the voices of indigenous Kashmiri Pandits and other original communities of the region in Britain.

Adding to the event's significance, Early Day Motion (EDM 2150) introduced in the UK Parliament and hosted by MP Blackman formally recognises the importance of Accession Day for British citizens of Jammu and Kashmir heritage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor