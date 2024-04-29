CABSAT 2024 to highlight new advancements in media, satellite technology

Dubai [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): CABSAT 2024, the Middle East's flagship event for content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment, will be held from 21st to 23rd May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

CABSAT 2024 will provide participants with the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in global media, entertainment, and technology industries, especially during this year's Content Congress and SATExpo sessions.

With the content creation and distribution landscape evolving regularly, the Content Congress at CABSAT 2024 will provide a space for digital innovators, industry leaders, and content creators to discuss new trends, opportunities, and challenges.

The Content Congress will explore key industry trends, including the emergence of over-the-top (OTT) content consumption, in light of the projection that 44.9 percent of global internet users will engage with OTT content in 2024. In addition, they will look at the increasing demand for immersive media experiences, content monetisation strategies, and the future of broadcasting through interactive panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive workshops.

The two-day programme will address significant topics through several sessions, such as 'What AI could mean for the Middle East Media Industry,' 'Who is More Original: Human vs. AI,' and 'The Arab Box Office' among others.

Manoj Abraham Mathew, Director - Studios & Events at Dubai Media, stated, "CABSAT 2024 provides an influential forum for innovators, content creators, and distributors to examine the newest developments in technology, and trends that will impact the media and entertainment industry going forward. I look forward to connecting with industry leaders and sharing my vision for the content landscape at this year's CABSAT, which we believe will be truly transformative."

Meanwhile, SATExpo summit will serve as a hub for satellite technology enthusiasts, telecommunications experts, and satellite service providers to showcase cutting-edge solutions and discuss the most recent advances in satellite communications. SATExpo is designed to showcase ground-breaking innovations to improve connectivity, extend coverage, and close the digital divide, ranging from high-throughput satellites to next-generation launch technologies.

The executive discussion will highlight key areas like end-user markets, emerging technology, financial insights, technical content, and regional focus. The conference is of great significance to stakeholders, especially as the Middle East Satellite Communications Market is expected to grow from its estimated US$3.35 billion in 2024 to US$4.79 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.40 percent.

In addition, various trends and developments will be covered through several sessions, such as 'Satellite and HAPS: Transformational Technology Disruption, Service Resilience,' 'Into the Blue: Flying and Sailing with Satcoms,' and 'Turning Constellations into Networks - A New Connectivity Architecture for the Middle East Region' among others.

Sanjay Raina, Global Media and Entertainment Executive, said that CABSAT represents an important platform that allows stakeholders and industry leaders to meet, communicate, and learn about the latest developments and trends in media and satellite technology. He pointed out that CABSAT will work to accelerate the transition of this industry into a new era of transformation and expedite the adoption of current market trends. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor