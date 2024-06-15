California: Massive Sledgehammer Robbery Hits PNG Jewellery Store in Sunnyvale (Watch)

Around 20 people utilized sledgehammers to commit a robbery at PNG Jewelers in Sunnyvale, California, as revealed by surveillance footage obtained by The National Desk. The incident involved the perpetrators forcefully entering the store by breaking through its doors. Once inside, they proceeded to smash multiple display cases and swiftly gathered jewelry, completing the entire operation in approximately two-and-a-half minutes.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, the suspects fled the scene as police arrived. Despite officers attempting to use their vehicles to intercept two escaping cars, the attempt was unsuccessful. Subsequently, a highway pursuit ensued shortly thereafter.

Watch:

20 suspects storm and rob a jewelry store in Sunnyvale, California 😳 pic.twitter.com/fDdhIe3mXu — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) June 15, 2024

Police purportedly lost sight of one of the cars, though other officers pursued a second vehicle down the highway as the suspects threw the stolen jewelry out of it, Fox 26 News reported.

According to the agency, the robbers eventually abandoned their vehicle and fled across the freeway into a nearby industrial area. With the assistance of a police dog, officers apprehended Tonga Latu, Tavake Esafe, Ofa Ahomana, Kilifi Leaaetoa, and Afuhia Lavakeiaho.

The five suspects are now facing a range of charges including armed robbery, felony vehicle evasion, resisting arrest, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools.

