California: Teddy Bear Believed to Be Wrapped in Human Skin Found at Victorville Gas Station (Watch)

The area near the Victorville gas station has been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape by law enforcement and homicide detectives after a teddy bear was discovered, reportedly wrapped in human remains or in human skin. Disturbing information prompted police to reach the spot near the store at the Gas Station in California.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, they received a call in the afternoon on Sunday, July 13, in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road at around 12.30 p.m. A caller reported spotting an object that resembled human remains near the property.

Teddy Bear Believed to Be Wrapped in Human Skin Found Outside Store

A teddy bear believed to be wrapped in crudely stitched human skin was discovered at a Victorville, California gas station. The Victorville coroner's office is actively investigating this unsettling find.

Videos and photos shared on social media show a teddy bear sitting outside the storefront behind yellow crime scene tape. According to the caller, the bear has a face-like piece sewn onto its head and human skin wrapped around its body. The police and forensic team collected the item and are investigating the material.