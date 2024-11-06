Canada: Parliament report calls on Trudeau govt to end research collaboration with China, cites 'security concerns'

Ottawa [Canada], November 6 : A report by Canada's parliamentary committee has called on the Justin Trudeau government to end research collaboration with China, claiming that the current system helped Beijing get access to lethal viruses and raising security concerns for Ottawa's public safety.

The interim report of the 'Special Committee on the Canada-People's Republic of China Relationship' claimed that China has become "increasingly assertive" through interference and espionage.

"As the People's Republic of China's (PRC) government explicitly states that it seeks to develop the world's most advanced and modern military by 2049, 1 its actions, including through foreign interference and espionage, have become increasingly assertive," the report stated.

"For the PRC, talent management programs are one method of acquiring Canadian research and technology," it added.

The report further pointed out that the Canadian government failed to produce Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) documents despite the House of Commons Special Committee asking the government to do so multiple times.

The committee report has recommended the Canadian government to "immediately end" government research collaboration with entities and individuals in the People's Republic of China in Canada's Sensitive Technology Research Areas

"That the Government of Canada immediately end government research collaboration with entities and individuals in the People's Republic of China in Canada's Sensitive Technology Research Areas, such as: advanced digital infrastructure technology; advanced energy technology; advanced materials and manufacturing; advanced sensing and surveillance; advanced weapons, aerospace, space and satellite technology; artificial intelligence and big data technology; human-machine integration; life science technology; quantum science and technology; and robotics and autonomous systems," the committee's recommendation read.

It has urged the Canadian government to ensure that security assessments and clearances are completed in an "expeditious manner."

The committee has also called on the Trudeau government to name Wuhan Institute of Virology and other similar programs associated with China to the list of Named Research Organizations.

"That the Government of Canada add the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Thousand Talents Program of the People's Republic of China and similar programs to the list of Named Research Organizations developed by Public Safety Canada," the recommendation added.

