Cathay Pacific Clash at Japan Airport: Parked Passenger Plane Hit by Korean Airliner at New Chitose Airport, Video Surfaces

According to an AFP report, a Cathay Pacific plane was struck by a taxiing Korean Air airliner on Tuesday, January 16, at a Japanese airport. The incident occurred at New Chitose Airport in Sapporo, and no injuries were reported by the airlines.

Cathay Pacific issued a statement saying, "Our aircraft, which was stationary at the time with no customers nor crew onboard, was struck by a Korean Air A330 which was taxiing past." The statement further mentioned, "A Korean Air aircraft came into contact with a Cathay aircraft during pushback at New Chitose (Sapporo) Airport when the third-party ground handler vehicle slipped due to heavy snow. There were no injuries, and the airline is cooperating with all relevant authorities."

Breaking: a Korean Airlines plane accidentally hit a parked Cathay Pacific plane while preparing for takeoff at Sapporo's New Chitose Airport. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/5VGfB1PP1b — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) January 16, 2024

The incident follows a similar occurrence two weeks earlier at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, where a Japan Airlines plane collided with a smaller Coast Guard plane during landing, narrowly avoiding a catastrophic collision.