Child abuse, neglect cases on rise in Fiji

Suva, Nov 19 Fiji's Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection has raised the alarm at the rising number of child abuse and child neglect cases recorded by the Child Welfare Act National Database.

A total of 1,477 child abuse and child neglect cases were reported in the country last year, according to statistics from the database.

Speaking at a World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse event on Tuesday, Acting Permanent Secretary Salaseini Daunabuna said among the cases, 68 percent were of child neglect, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, and 73 percent of the perpetrators are known to the victims.

The statistics also revealed that child abuse and neglect often occur within a child's safe space, she added.

"In most cases, the perpetrator is someone within a child's immediate family, and this is evident in 50 per cent of the cases reported in 2023," Daunabuna said.

She said that the statistics have been rising steadily over the years, making urgent intervention and prevention essential, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Fijian government is working in collaboration with key child protection stakeholders to effectively and inclusively address child welfare concerns, according to Daunabuna.

