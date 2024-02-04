Chile Wildfires Claim 46 Lives, Death Toll Expected to Rise

Destructive wildfires have swept through central Chile, particularly in the densely populated region of Valparaiso, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 46 lives, as announced by President Gabriel Boric on Saturday evening. The Associated Press reported that over 1,100 homes have been destroyed, prompting grave concerns about the potential rise in casualties as four significant fires continue to ravage Valparaiso.

Interior Minister Carolina Tohá disclosed on Saturday that a staggering 92 forest fires were ablaze in the central and southern regions of Chile. This crisis has been exacerbated by unusually high temperatures throughout the week, creating challenging conditions for firefighting efforts.

The Valparaíso region witnessed the most fatal incidents, compelling authorities to strongly advise the evacuation of thousands of residents from their homes. In more distant regions from the wildfires, residents were instructed to stay indoors, facilitating the movement of emergency vehicles on the roads to ensure smoother access to essential services during this ongoing crisis.

According to AP, Tohá reported that two fires near the towns of Quilpué and Villa Alemana had scorched at least 8,000 hectares (19,770 acres) since Friday. One of the fires threatened the coastal resort town of Viña del Mar, where certain neighborhoods had already suffered severe damage. Villa Independencia, a hillside neighborhood on the eastern periphery of the town, bore the brunt of extensive devastation, with multiple blocks of residences and businesses reduced to ruins.

To address the crisis, three shelters were established in the Valparaíso region. An extensive effort was initiated, involving 19 helicopters and over 450 firefighters mobilized to combat the raging blazes, as communicated by Interior Minister Carolina Tohá. The fires presented a significant challenge as they engulfed mountains, including precarious neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Viña del Mar, making access and containment efforts particularly difficult.

AP reported power blackouts as a result of the fires, with Tohá revealing that in the Valparaíso region, four hospitals and three nursing homes for the elderly had to be evacuated. The fire also wrought havoc on infrastructure, destroying two bus terminals, as said by the interior minister.