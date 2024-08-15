Chilli powder imported from China seized at Taiwan border for pesticide residues

Taipei [Taiwan], August 15 : Two shipments of chilli powder, amounting to 1,000 kilogrammes, imported by a Taiwan-based restaurant group from China were intercepted at Taiwan's border due to pesticide residue, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported, quoting the Food and Drug Administration (TFDA).

"The shipments imported by Tofu Restaurant Co. were found to contain chlormequat - a pesticide used as a plant growth regulator - at concentrations between 0.22 and 0.28 parts per million (ppm), exceeding the nondetectable limit," TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu said, as reported by CNA.

According to TFDA, the seized chilli powder was of the same brand, 'Dkore Coarse Chilli Pepper Powder' and was imported from a Chinese firm, Gansu Yasheng International Trade Co., Ltd., CNA reported.

Besides, 12 other items were also seized at the border for failing tests. This included a shipment of chicken spices imported from Singapore by New Taipei-based Kanaya Foods Co., as it contained a high level of pesticide residue, as reported by CNA.

As it was the first time the company has violated the regulations in the past six months, shipments of products imported by Kanaya Foods will be subject to random inspections at the border at an increased rate of 20 to 50 percent from the original 2 to 10 percent, Lin added, as reported by CNA.

According to the TFDA, all 14 shipments were either returned to their countries of origin or destroyed.

"After the presence of Sudan dyesred synthetic chemical dyes banned in Taiwan for use in foodstuffsin imported chilli powder triggered health concerns in Taiwan in January, the dyes continued to be detected in chilli powder imported from China and India," Lin said, as reported by CNA.

He added that this prompted the TFDA to conduct shipment-by-shipment surveillance inspections of spices and seasonings from those two countries, while the inspection rate of similar items from other countries will return to normal random inspections.

If chilli powder products are found to contain carcinogenic Sudan dyes at the border, they will be destroyed. Those found to contain excessive pesticide residue will either be returned to their country of origin or destroyed, Lin said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor