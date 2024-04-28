China aims to exert influence on Afghan mining sector via investments

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 28 : Ever since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, China has kept its aim sharp at the country's mining sector through its investment initiatives, thus ensuring an influence on it, reported Khaama Press.

Beijing, has notably, focused on the country's vast mineral deposits since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan.

The Taliban ambassador to China, in a meeting with the Minister of Mines and Petroleum of the group, stated that China desires further investment in Afghanistan's mines.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum's social media platform X, the Taliban's ambassador to China, Bilal Karimi, and Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum of this group, met on Saturday, April 27. Bilal Karimi pledged to spare no effort in attracting Chinese investors.

Chinese companies have expressed a keen interest in exerting influence through economic and mining investments, spanning sectors such as oil, copper, and even lithium, reported Khaama Press.

Their eagerness to invest in Afghanistan's mineral wealth underscores their strategic interest in its resources.

Last year, China made a substantial proposal to Afghanistan's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, offering to invest a significant sum of 10 billion dollars in a quest to deepen its presence in Afghanistan's resource-rich landscape of the nation.

