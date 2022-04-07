China asks AUKUS to fulfil international obligations, drop 'Cold War mindset'

Accusing the AUKUS nations of having a "Cold War mindset", China on Wednesday asked the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia to fulfil their international obligations and do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability.

This comes as the US, the UK and Australia announced a plan to work on hypersonic weapons under their new trilateral security pact, named AUKUS. They also revealed their decision to also cooperate on developing enhanced techniques to operate in electronic warfare.

"Exploiting the Ukraine crisis and using the pretext of maintaining security and stability in the Asia-Pacific, AUKUS has declared in a high-profile manner that the US and the UK will provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and the three countries will cooperate in developing advanced military technologies such as hypersonic weapons," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a daily press briefing

"It not only increases nuclear proliferation risks and brings shocks to the international non-proliferation system, but also intensifies arms race and undermines peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific," he added.

Terming AUKUS as an Anglo-Saxon clique, where the Cold War mentality persists, Zhao accused the bloc of using the "old trick" of provoking military confrontation and adding fuel to the flame lingers.

"Its ultimate goal is to build a NATO replica in the Asia-Pacific to serve the U.S. hegemony and self-interests through and through. Asia-Pacific countries will resolutely say no to it for sure," Zhao said.

Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) on Tuesday agreed to begin trilateral cooperation on the development of new hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities.

"The AUKUS partners will work together to accelerate the development of advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities," they said in a joint statement.

On Tuesday, the Chinese envoy to the United Nations, Zhang Jun the AUKUS partner countries should avoid creating another Ukraine-like crisis.

"Anyone who does not want to see the Ukrainian crisis should refrain from doing things that may lead the other parts of the world into a crisis like this," Zhang said regarding the announcement by Australia. "[A]s the Chinese saying goes, if you do not like it, do not impose it against the others."

( With inputs from ANI )

