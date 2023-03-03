China blames 'certain developed country' for Pakistan's financial crisis

Beijing, March 3 In an apparent reference to the US, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the financial policies of a "certain developed country" were the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing nations, including Pakistan.

The spokesperson called on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of the country, The Express Tribune reported.

"It must be pointed out that the financial policy of a certain developed country is the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing countries including Pakistan," Mao Ning said while responding to a question during her regular briefing.

She said that the West-led commercial creditors and the multilateral financial institutions were the basic creditors for developing countries and called on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and iron-clad friends. The two sides have supported each other," Mao highlighted.

"China always carries out economic and financial cooperation with Pakistan and helps Pakistan to achieve steady economic growth, improve its livelihood and achieve independence development," she added.

