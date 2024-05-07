China: Indian Embassy hosts welcome, interaction ceremony for students in Beijing

Bejing [China], May 7 : The Indian Embassy in China organised a welcome and interaction ceremony for Indian students from more than 13 universities at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) Auditorium on embassy premises in Beijing.

The event was organised on May 4, where Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat graced the occasion, along with Amit Sharma, Second Secretary (Education), and Nitinjeet Singh, Counsellor (consular and education).

A highlights video of the meaningful welcome and interaction ceremony with Indian students in China held at @EOIBeijing premises on 4th May pic.twitter.com/L6CO2OvRGv— India in China (@EOIBeijing) May 7, 2024

The event began with a note of prayer to the goddess of learning. Saraswati Vandana was performed by the Odissi team led by reputed artist Zhang Jinghui which set the tone for seeking knowledge and introspection. The team was felicitated by Ambassador Rawat

Around 80 students from more than 13 universities from different provinces attended this interaction.

During the event, Amit Sharma, Second Secretary (Education), presented an in-depth overview of the services provided by the Embassy, along with guidelines for students regarding appropriate behaviour. This was followed by an interactive session where student representatives shared their perspectives.

The event concluded with a question and answer session, during which Nitinjeet Singh, Counsellor (Consular and Education), addressed students' inquiries regarding a range of concerns. Following this formal interaction, attendees enjoyed an informal continuation of discussions over a lunch arranged for the occasion.

