China pressuring Taiwanese entertainers to undermine sovereignty: Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], May 13 : Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Friday said it would investigate Taiwanese entertainers working in China who are suspected of making statements or engaging in behaviour that belittles Taiwan's sovereignty - actions the government fears may be coordinated with Chinese authorities ahead of President William Lai's first inauguration anniversary, Taipei Times reported.

MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng said some Taiwanese artists pursuing careers in China are forced to make political statements or repost content that undermines Taiwan's status.

"With the one-year anniversary of President William Lai's inauguration coming up on Tuesday next week, Taiwanese entertainers who threaten national sovereignty at that time might be cooperating with the Chinese government," he said.

Chiu added that the Ministry of Culture would investigate such entertainers, agencies, or individuals in accordance with the law. "Some Taiwanese artists who develop their careers in China are forced to make political statements or repost statements that diminish Taiwan's sovereignty," he noted.

The MAC has warned of increasing attempts by Beijing to infiltrate and divide Taiwan through non-military means, including psychological warfare and control over cultural sectors.

"China has been steadily escalating its pressure against Taiwan, employing every possible means to infiltrate and divide the nation, through military exercises, diplomatic suppression, economic coercion, social infiltration, legal and psychological warfare, and 'gray zone' tactics," Chiu said. "The tactics have escalated cross-strait tensions and threatened regional security."

The MAC advised entertainers struggling in China to consider returning home, saying the Taiwanese government supports artistic freedom and would support those who wish to return.

"If an entertainer or artist is struggling in China, they should consider returning to Taiwan, as Taiwan has a lot of creative freedom and the government would support them," Chiu said.

"The government wants to support Taiwanese artists in China by counselling them and providing them with opportunities to return to Taiwan," he added, noting the aim is also to prevent them from being forced into political statements, reported Taipei Times.

The MAC's official website has posted a list of important reminders for entertainers travelling to China. The council cautioned that political expression is often mandatory in China's entertainment sector. "China requires entertainers to express their political stance, which means travelling across the Strait could involve political risks," it said.

The council pointed to a 2021 directive by the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration that required art programs to "express love for the 'party' and 'country' and adhere to the 'correct political stance.'"

China also tightly controls celebrity accounts and online marketing, the MAC said. Artists are urged to remain cautious regarding what they say and how their work is marketed.

"The marketing of artistic works and artists' words is closely regulated, so entertainers should be mindful of potential issues," the council said.

The MAC also warned about China's strict licensing policies for commercial performances and urged artists to verify event legality. "China has increased its scrutiny of Taiwanese, and the public should carefully assess their personal safety when travelling to China," it said.

Meanwhile, Taipei Times reported that a planned visit by China's Fumei Temple to Taiwan's annual Baishatun Matsu pilgrimage was cancelled amid concerns of unapproved religious activity and suspected political infiltration.

The Wuyung Temple in Miaoli County, which was coordinating the visit, said the Chinese Taoism Association informed that the Fumei Temple withdrew to avoid controversy. "The pure religious event has been politicised," the association said, according to the Wuyung Temple.

