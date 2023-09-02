China: Typhoon Saola weakens after landfall in Guangdong

Beijing [China], September 2 : Typhoon Saola weakened after landing for the second time in Yangjiang City of China's Guangdong province on Saturday noon, resulting in strong winds and downpours, China-based Global Times reported.

Saola made the first landfall in Zhuhai at midnight. Guangdong province has downgraded its typhoon response to level II. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen region removed suspension orders regarding schools, businesses, construction projects and transportation.

Earlier, several cities in Guangdong and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region had suspended public transportation and business activities ahead of Saola's arrival, which initially was categorised as a super strong typhoon, Global Times reported.

Although the typhoon has weakened, however, observers warned against possible secondary disasters caused by sustained downpours, including flooding, flowing water or falling objects, according to Global Times report.

Local units across China's state grid have been checking the electricity system for power failures or debris on power lines. Meanwhile, newly formed typhoon Haikui is moving towards China's southeastern coast, Global Times reported. Typhoon Haikui is predicted to land on the island of Taiwan on Sunday evening before moving westward towards the Fujian region.

Earlier on Friday, schools in Hong Kong were shut and flights were cancelled as super typhoon Saola approached, CNN reported. Schools were closed and flights were cancelled early Friday morning as Hong Kong issued its third-highest storm warning in anticipation of Typhoon Saola.

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) had issued a warning that the storm will continue to bring heavy rains, severe winds, and storm surges with rising waters in low-lying coastal areas, CNN reported. As Saola approached Guangdong, China issued a typhoon red warning, the highest level in a four-tier alert system.

On Friday, Shenzhen, a high-tech metropolis bordering Hong Kong, ceased all schools, work, enterprises, markets, and transportation. Its international airport had suspended all flights beginning Friday at noon.

The city with a population of more than 13 million people and is known as China's Silicon Valley, had urged residents to stay put and opened emergency shelters for anyone in need. Several regions of China had suspended manufacturing, business, and public transport. In addition, they also postponed the first day of school.

