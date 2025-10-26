China using civilian fishing boats for 'gray zone' operations in Taiwan Strait: US-based think tank

Taipei [Taiwan], October 26 : A recent report from a US-based think tank indicates that the Chinese maritime militia is utilising numerous civilian fishing boats to execute "gray zone" strategies in the Taiwan Strait, according to the Taipei Times.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) stated that Beijing is deploying unmarked, dual-use fishing vessels to carry out surveillance and intimidation efforts aimed at coercion and facilitating military operations without provoking open conflict. The CSIS reported on October 8 that its analysts have been tracking GPS and automatic identification system (AIS) signals from 315 China-flagged fishing ships to distinguish those operated by China's maritime militia from other civilian vessels, as reported by the Taipei Times.

The CSIS research team mapped locations of actual fishing activities worldwide to differentiate Chinese military vessels masquerading as fishing boats. This analysis is based on data collected during the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Joint Sword-2024A and 2024B exercises, according to the CSIS.

Researchers identified 128 to 209 Chinese boats as suspicious because they spent over 30 per cent of their sailing time in training areas or less than 10 per cent in fishing waters. They also discovered that 209 vessels showed AIS irregularities, including "going dark," changing identifiers, or altering their AIS movements to conceal their presence while in or near military exercise zones, the CSIS noted, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Some of these vessels altered their names in the international shipping registry during periods of AIS blackout or weak signal. One vessel reportedly used 11 different mobile maritime service identification serial numbers, changing them 1,300 times within a year, according to the CSIS.

The think tank suggested that the intelligence agencies of the US and its allies should trace the corporate ownership networks associated with these suspicious vessels to identify the shell companies China utilises for operating disguised military boats.

"Publishing and penalizing a continually updated blacklist of repeat offenders through sanctions on owners, insurers, and operators would increase costs and diminish deniability," the CSIS further stated.

In the meantime, the Ministry of National Defense reported to lawmakers last week that the PLA had conducted 3,003 sorties across the Taiwan Strait median line and sent 2,000 vessels into the nation's exclusive economic zone from January to last month, as cited by the Taipei Times.

China typically operates aircraft and vessels in the waters surrounding Taiwan three to four times each month on average, the report stated. It added that Taiwan is in the process of developing long-range uncrewed vehicles equipped with high-resolution optical devices, infrared instruments, and radar to enhance both the air force and navy's reconnaissance capabilities.

The armed forces continue to implement joint intelligence gathering systems to monitor Chinese activities and respond appropriately to any potentially threatening movements to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and security, the Taipei Times report concluded.

