Taipei [Taiwan], September 21 : In a significant diplomatic move, nine of Taiwan's allies have called on the United Nations to uphold its neutrality and reject China's political pressure concerning Taiwan's participation in UN activities.

This appeal was made in a joint letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, delivered ahead of the 80th UN General Assembly debate. The letter was signed by the permanent representatives of Belize, Eswatini, Guatemala, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu, as reported by Taipei Times.

According to Taipei Times, the envoys emphasised that UN Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, has been misinterpreted to justify Taiwan's exclusion from UN bodies.

They clarified that the resolution only addressed China's representation in the UN and did not resolve the issue of Taiwan's participation or bar the nation from contributing to international organisations.

The letter urged the UN to cease invoking the resolution to block Taiwanese individuals and media from attending meetings or covering events, describing such practices as unjustified and discriminatory.

The joint letter also highlighted the potential threats to peace in the Taiwan Strait and the broader Indo-Pacific region due to the distortion of Resolution 2758.

The envoys called on the UN to acknowledge and address these distortions, which endanger the status quo and stability in the region.

They urged the UN to take appropriate measures to allow Taiwan's meaningful participation in the UN system, enabling the nation to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York expressed gratitude to the allied nations for their support and called on the UN to explore appropriate ways for Taiwan's meaningful participation.

This coordinated diplomatic effort underscores the growing concern among Taiwan's allies over Beijing's increasing influence within international organisations, as reported by Taipei Times.

