China's transnational intimidation campaign targets Taiwan's lawmakers

Taipei [Taiwan], November 10 Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has issued a strong rebuke against Beijing, accusing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of "transnational repression" following a threatening video broadcast by China Central Television (CCTV) targeting Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Puma Shen, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, CCTV aired a segment warning Shen to "stop now, or you will be next," which Taipei officials described as an attempt to intimidate not only the lawmaker but the broader Taiwanese population.

The MAC condemned the move, calling it part of Beijing's effort to instil fear, encourage self-censorship, and suppress Taiwan's democratic freedoms. The broadcast came days after Xinhua News Agency claimed Shen was under investigation by the Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau for alleged "secession-related" crimes, including his role in founding Kuma Academy, a civil defence organisation.

CCTV cited Chinese legal scholars suggesting Beijing could issue a global arrest warrant through Interpol, while also disclosing personal details about Shen's family in an apparent smear campaign.

The MAC described these actions as "malicious and illegal attempts" to fabricate a sense of Chinese jurisdiction over Taiwan, emphasising that "the CCP has no authority over Taiwan."

The council said it would continue working with international partners to counter China's "aggressive and ignorant violations" of global norms. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also condemned Beijing's threats, denouncing them as a "blatant violation of international law and a serious assault on human rights." The ministry rejected China's claim of Interpol cooperation as "false and fabricated," stating that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent nation, as cited by The Taipei Times.

MOFA has coordinated with other government agencies and overseas missions to enhance protection for Taiwanese citizens abroad who may face Chinese intimidation.

Both MAC and MOFA urged the global community to stand united against Beijing's extraterritorial repression and to defend the principles of democracy and international order, as reported by The Taipei Times.

