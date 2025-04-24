Chinese Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Jammu and Kashmir, says "China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism"

Beijing [China], April 24 : The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun has condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and expressed opposition to all forms of terrorism.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Guo Jiakun expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.

When asked about the attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, he responded, "China noted the reports. We strongly condemn the attack. China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism. We mourn for the lives lost and express sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured."

As many as least 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The attack in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district turned a place once known for its tranquillity into a site of mourning.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in the country, with a specific focus on the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The committee directed all security forces to maintain high vigilance and take all necessary measures to prevent future attacks.

The CCS resolved that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack will be brought to justice, and their sponsors will be held accountable for their actions. The government reiterated its commitment to pursuing those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible, citing the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana as an example of its unwavering stance against terrorism.

The CCS met on Wednesday evening under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister. The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed and a number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed immediately. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 01 May 2025.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for visa purposes. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared Persona Non Grata.

They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor