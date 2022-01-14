Chinese mainland reports 143 locally transmitted coronavirus cases
By ANI | Published: January 14, 2022 12:14 PM2022-01-14T12:14:12+5:302022-01-14T12:25:02+5:30
The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 143 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday, reported Xinhua.
The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 143 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday, reported Xinhua.
Out of the new local cases, 98 were reported in Henan, 34 in Tianjin, 8 in Shaanxi, 2 in Shanghai, and 1 in Guangdong, the commission said.
Apart from this, 58 new imported cases were also reported in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission, reported the news agency.
A total of 9 new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app