Chopper lands at Delhi's Le Meridien Hotel for security drills ahead of G20 summit

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Ahead of the G20 summit, security drills were conducted at the Le Meridien Hotel in the national capital on Thursday.

As part of the drill, a chopper landed at the hotel in Connaught Place.

Preparations are in full swing in all the five-star and seven-star hotels in the national capital which are all set to host the global leaders and delegates.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10, and several world leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.

Meanwhile, many of the top hotels are gearing up to welcome the delegates for the event.

The preparations are in full swing in Hotel Taj as well, with a special focus on food items, where a special cuisine has been designed by the top hotel, which includes millet in various dishes.

India is planning to showcase its rich culture and diversity during its presidency of G20, through the means of cuisine, crafts, and culture along with an insight into its democratic roots and its progress made in the digital space.

Muktesh Pardeshi, who is the Special Secretary and the head of operations and logistics of India’s G20 secretariat, in an exclusive interview withsaid that New Delhi is geared up with its preparations for the summit.

The Special Secretary said that New Delhi has a twin agenda to showcase Indian culture, crafts and cuisine. He added that an experience panel has been created for delegates to experience how UPI payments are made, how the CoWin app was developed and how 1 billion people were connected with Aadhar.

He also informed that the catering at the Convention Centre is being done by the ITC and there is a lot of focus on cuisine, menu planning as well and service aspects.

Pardeshi further informed that a variety of different dishes are being prepared to showcase the regional cuisine of the country, and street foods of India, as well as giving exposure to millets.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

