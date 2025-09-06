CJI Gavai on official visit to Nepal to strengthen judicial cooperation

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 6 : Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is on an official visit to Nepal from September 4 to 7 at the invitation of the Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Raut.

"Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, Shri Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, is on an official visit to Nepal from 4-7 September 2025 at the invitation of Rt. Hon'ble Chief Justice of Nepal, Mr. Prakash Man Singh Raut," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu posted on X.

During his visit, the Chief Justice of India addressed members of Nepal's judicial and legal community at the 'India-Nepal Judicial Dialogue' on the evolving role of the judiciary, with a focus on recent jurisprudence and judicial sector reforms.

"In April 2025, the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Nepal had signed an MoU to strengthen judicial cooperation between India and Nepal. The first meeting of the Joint Working Group set up between the two apex courts also took place during Hon'ble CJI's visit," the Embassy added.

The visit highlights ongoing collaboration between the two countries aimed at strengthening judicial ties and reform initiatives. It also follows Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's two-day visit to Nepal in August, during which he handed over a formal invitation to Nepal Prime Minister Oli for a visit to India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri handed over a formal invitation to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to visit India on mutually convenient dates, a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

Misri was on an official visit to Nepal from August 17-18, 2025, at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Amrit Bahadur Rai.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary called on the President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, the Prime Minister of Nepal, K.P. Sharma Oli, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arzu Rana Deuba.

"He conveyed to them greetings from the leadership in India and briefed them on the progress being made in various aspects of the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between the two countries," the release added.

Apart from the call-ons, the Indian and Nepali Foreign Secretaries held wide-ranging discussions, reviewed the progress made in various bilateral initiatives, and discussed opportunities for further collaboration, including possible outcomes that could form a part of PM Oli's forthcoming visit to India.

"Nepal is a priority partner of India under its Neighbourhood First policy. The Foreign Secretary's visit continued the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and helped in advancing our bilateral ties further," the release further highlighted.

The Foreign Secretary also met the Chief of Army Staff of Nepal, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, and handed over defence stores and equipment, including Light Strike Vehicles (LSVs), critical care medical equipment, and military animals to the Nepali Army.

"During the various engagements, both sides noted with satisfaction the concrete progress in recent years in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation, including physical connectivity, digital connectivity, defence & security, and energy cooperation," the Indian Embassy announced in a release.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary also met other senior political leaders of Nepal.

