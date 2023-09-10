"Comoros is vital to India’s SAGAR Vision': PM Modi after African Union’s inclusion in G20

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to include the African Union in G20, he said that Comoros is vital to India’s SAGAR Vision and the deliberations have included ways to boost cooperation in areas like shipping and trade.

PM Modi on Sunday held a meeting with Azali Assoumani, the President of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), and congratulated him for joining the G20 family.

Taking to his social media 'X', PM Modi tweeted, "Had a very fruitful meeting with @PR_AZALI. Congratulated him once again on @_AfricanUnion joining the G20 family. Comoros is vital to India’s SAGAR Vision. Our deliberations included ways to enhance cooperation in areas like shipping, trade and more."

Earlier on Saturday, African Union Chairperson Assoumani expressed gratitude to all the G20 member countries for the historical inclusion of AU in the G20 family.

He further stressed that the G20 has ratified through the voice of PM Modi.

Assoumani took to his social media 'X', and tweeted, "The G20 has just ratified, through the voice of the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, the admission of the @_AfricanUnion into its fold. On behalf of the African continent, I sincerely thank all the member countries of the @g20org for this historic admission."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi called the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 a "significant stride" towards a more inclusive global dialogue. PM Modi stated that India looks forward to collaborative efforts that benefit the entire world.

PM Modi made the statement regarding the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. He made the statement in response to Kenyan President William Ruto's statement on the inclusion of the African Union in the G20.

The statement of leaders comes after the African Union was made a full member of the Group of Twenty (G20) under India’s presidency. In the first session of 'One Earth' of the G20 on Saturday, PM Modi announced that the African Union has been made a full member of the G20.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Indeed, the inclusion of the @_AfricanUnion in the G20 is a significant stride towards a more inclusive global dialogue. We look forward to collaborative efforts that benefit not only our respective continents but also the entire world."

In another post shared on X, PM Modi stated that the inclusion of the African Union in the G2O underscores its pivotal role in global progress.

In his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi invited the African Union, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

"With everyone's approval, I request the AU head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," Modi said in his address.

African Union is a continental union consisting of 55 member states located on the continent of Africa. The move to include the African Union in the G20 grouping was proposed by PM Modi earlier this June.

