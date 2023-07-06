Complexity of relationships, darkness within embellish teaser of OTT series 'Kohrra'

Mumbai, July 6 The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Kohrra' gives a glimpse of a murder mystery set in Punjab. It opens with the passersby discovering the body of an NRI Punjabi guy.

The two minute long trailer then goes on to explore the social implications of the murder while testing every character emotionally and morally as they fight their own demons during the course of investigation.

Human relationships are often complex and with a murder in the mix, the lines get blurred as the pursuit of truth becomes harder in the teaser.

With the murder, many skeletons tumble out of the closet and the trailer manages to portray the same in a succinct manner.

The show stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary.

The series follows dual storylines of hunting down a killer and navigating love and relationships. Helmed by Sudip Sharma, Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions,

'Kohrra' promise to present an authentic narrative that beyond the realms of classical police investigation-led storylines. The series is set to drop on July 15 on Netflix.

