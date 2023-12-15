Concerns mount as US aid package for Ukraine faces Congressional hurdles

Washington, DC [US], December 15 : With the Ukraine aid package encountering delays in the US Congress, both American and European officials pointed out severe consequences and impact on Ukraine's defense and longer-term prospects of losing the war, as reported by CNN.

A senior US military official underscores the indispensability of continued support, stating, "There is no guarantee of success with us, but they are certain to fail without us."

The ongoing counteroffensive in Ukraine's east and south is a primary worry, with doubts about territorial gains without sustained US backing. Broader fears encompass the impact on aid from other allies, highlighted by Hungary's recent blockage of further European Union aid, CNN reported.

"If looking at taking and holding further territory," said one European diplomat, adding, "it is hard to see how that could succeed without continued US support."

If US support wanes, there's concern that European nations might follow suit. Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley, who co-chairs the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, emphasises the potential cascading effect: "If we go south, our allies will too."

Western intelligence agencies are now evaluating Ukraine's resilience without US and NATO assistance, estimating a few months before potential significant setbacks or even defeat by summer.

A Russian victory is anticipated to not only be disastrous for Ukraine but also pose a significant threat to wider European security and deal a major blow to the US.

Asked about the continued delay in US aid, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told CNN from Brussels, "We can't talk about war fatigue right now because if we do and give in, then Putin wins and that will mean a catastrophe to everybody. That will mean more conflicts, more wars, more scarcity of food supply, all the different worries that come along with it. So that's why we have to make an effort now."

Ukrainian forces are already grappling with ammunition shortages, facing a disproportionate response from Russian forces. Without additional US aid, Ukraine is expected to exhaust crucial munitions, impacting its defence capabilities across various categories, according to CNN.

The geopolitical repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat evoke deep concerns among America's closest European allies, anticipating horrific outcomes such as ethnic cleansing and total destruction.

A European diplomat emphasises the imperative to prevent such scenarios and underscores the urgency to persevere in supporting Ukraine.

"I don't think people fully realise what Ukraine's fall would actually mean," the diplomat said, adding, "We would see horrible things: ethnic cleansing and total destruction of Ukraine. Remember what they did in Bucha. So, it is already success if we can prevent that from happening. And that is why we must carry on," CNN reported.

