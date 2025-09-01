"Concluded productive visit to China": PM Modi leaves for India after successful SCO Summit

Tianjin [China], September 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for India after a fruitful visit to China for participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Monday. During his visit, he also held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a post on X, PM Modi called the visit "productive" and highlighted how he emphasised India's position on key global issues.

He wrote, "Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit."

PM Modi, during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he gave a call for action against terror financing and radicalisation.

He brought attention to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and urged the group to hold countries that perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on assuming the presidency of the SCO.

The Summit witnessed productive discussions on the SCO Development Strategy, Reform of Global Governance, Counter-Terrorism, Peace and Security, Economic and Financial Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.

Addressing the Summit, PM Modi highlighted India's approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework. In this regard, he noted that India seeks greater action under three pillars - Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a series of world leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit reception in Tianjin on Sunday. He interacted with leaders from Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Eurasia, highlighting India's commitment to expand cooperation in diverse sectors. These included leaders from the Maldives, Nepal, Laos, Vietnam, Armenia, and Turkmenistan, amongst others.

Before his visit to China, PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Japan, during which he attended the India-Japan Annual Summit.

He lauded the productive outcomes of his Tokyo visit, and hoped that India-Japan ties scale newer heights in the coming times.

