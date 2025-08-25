Congress sat in Delhi while terrorists shed "our blood", but now "we do not spare" them, their masters: PM Modi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of inaction against terrorism during its tenure, stating that while terrorists "shed our blood", Congress sat in Delhi and "did nothing".

Speaking at an event here after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects, the Prime Minister said the situation has changed under the BJP-led government, which ensures that no terrorists or their handlers are spared, regardless of their location.

He highlighted India's strengthened security stance, referencing the swift and decisive "Operation Sindoor" as a symbol of the nation's resolve as well as the valour of the armed forces, while drawing parallels with Lord Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra as a shield of justice and security.

"Terrorists... they used to shed our blood, and the Congress government sitting in Delhi did nothing. But today, we do not spare terrorists or their masters, no matter where they hide. The world has witnessed India avenge Pahalgam. 22 minutes, and complete annihilation. Operation Sindoor... it has become a symbol of our army's valour and the willpower of Mohan, the wielder of the Sudarshan Chakra, for India," the Prime Minister stated. "

The Prime Minister framed his remarks within Gujarat's legacy, describing it as the land of "two Mohans"Lord Krishna, the "Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan", and Mahatma Gandhi, the "Charkhadhari Mohan"and emphasised that India is growing stronger by following the paths of security and self-reliance shown by these figures.

"This land of Gujarat is the land of two Mohans. One is Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan, our Dwarkadish Shri Krishna and the other, Charkhadhari Mohan, Sabarmati's saint Pujya Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). India is continuously becoming stronger by following the path shown by these two. Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan has taught us how to protect the country and society. He made the Sudarshan Chakra a shield of justice and security, which finds and punishes the enemy," he stated.

"India today is continuously becoming stronger by walking on the path shown by Mohan, who wields the Sudarshan Chakra, and Mohan, who wields the spinning wheel," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also criticised the Congress for abandoning Mahatma Gandhi's principles of Swadeshi and Swachhata, questioning the Congress's commitment to Gandhi's ideals.

He also slammed the party for using Mahatma Gandhi's name to enjoy the "pleasures of power" for decades.

"The spinning wheel bearer Mohan, our revered Bapu, had shown the path to India's prosperity through self-reliance. Here is the Sabarmati Ashram. This ashram is a witness to the fact that the party which, for decades, enjoyed the pleasures of power in his name, crushed Bapu's soul. What did it do with Bapu's mantra of Swadeshi? Today, you would not have heard the words 'Swachhata' or 'Swadeshi' from the mouths of those who have driven their vehicles day and night in the name of Gandhi for the last several years. This country is not able to understand what has happened to their understanding?" he remarked.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated multiple railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore to the nation, including the doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line worth over Rs 530 crore, and the gauge conversion of the 37 km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road Rail Line and 40 km Bechraji-Ranuj Rail Line worth over Rs 860 crore. These projects aim to enhance connectivity and economic development in Gujarat, aligning with Modi's vision of self-reliance and infrastructure growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor