Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate arrested in Romania in human trafficking case

Controversial social media star, Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on Friday along with his brother Tristan Tate over an investigation in a human trafficking case, Sports Bible, a UK-based sports-focused social media publisher reported.

According to reports, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest, or DIICOT, was responsible for ending the raid.

Citing the Romanian news outlet Libertatea, Sport Bible reported that his home was searched on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of two girls.

Tate, who is famous for his controversial behaviour over social media, is a former kickboxer with 76 wins and nine losses in his kickboxing career, as per the UK-based Sports Bible.

The social media influencer was in news recently after he got involved in a heated spat with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, which later went viral.

Tate, who is well-known for his many misogynistic remarks, started the argument by tagging Thunberg in a tweet about his 33 vehicles and their emissions, which contribute to pollution, according to New York Post.

Taking to Twitter, Tate wrote, "Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

To which, Thunberg responded with a stinging jab and wrote "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com," she replied in a quote tweet.

The response from Thunberg was received well by many commenters as they enjoyed the ridicule of the influencer for his remark.

Time and again, Tate has received criticism for his comments that women should "carry responsibility" for being sexually attacked, denigrating the IQ of the entire sex, and comparing women to property, New York Post reported.

Because of his offensive statements, he has been banned from multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

