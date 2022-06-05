Controversial remarks against minorities are views of fringe elements, not govt, India conveys to Qatar

India on Sunday conveyed to Qatar that controversial remarks against minorities are views of fringe elements and not the Government of India.

In response to a media query regarding a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on an offensive tweet in India, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar said, "Ambassador Deepak Mittal had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. The Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements."

"In line with our civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks," said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

"A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect," added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that vested interests that are against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments.

"We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties," added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has kicked off a four-day visit to Qatar with a high-level delegation as part of a three-nation tour that also included Senegal and Gabon.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Dr Deepak Mittal, the Ambassador of India to the country, and handed him an official note, expressing the disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension and expulsion of party officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

