COVID-19: Venezuela allows flights with Spain

The Venezuelan government has added Spain to its list of permitted passenger air travel destinations almost two years after the suspension of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC) said in a statement.

"Commercial air travel is only permitted between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Turkey, Mexico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Russia, Cuba and Spain," the regulator said on Twitter.

Flights to Europe were suspended in March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in Venezuela. Since November 2021, the country's authorities have allowed flights to Panama, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Iran and Mexico; later Bolivia and Russia were added to the list of destinations. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

