Covid cases rise in North Korea, 12 lakh covid cases, 50 death reported

The Corona pandemic is raging in North Korea. Eight people died of corona here on Sunday. 3 lakh 92 thousand 920 people have been infected with corona. The growing number of corona patients has caused a stir in the North Korean administration. Kim Jong Un has slammed the authorities for delaying the supply of medicines.

Kim Jong Un has ordered troops to take the field against the pandemic in Pyongyang. According to the North Emergency Anti-Virus Headquarters, about 1.2 million have been infected with covid since April. More than 5 lakh people have been quarantined. Eight people died of corona in North Korea on Sunday. So far 50 people have lost their lives. But North Korea has not confirmed this. Statistics do not say how many of the dead were covid infected.

According to experts, the deteriorating health system in North Korea is likely to exacerbate the corona infection. North Korea has a population of 2.60 million. Most of them have not been vaccinated. North Korea has also refused to help with vaccines provided under the UN vaccine program. So as to avoid international scrutiny. Last Thursday, North Korea admitted to finding the corona patient for the first time. North Korea says it has found an omicron-infected patient in Pyongyang. For the past two years, North Korea has been claiming that no covid case has been found in the country.