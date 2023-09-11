Dalai Lama expresses grief over loss of lives in Morocco quake

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 11 : Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama has expressed his grief as the deadly earthquake struck Morocco leading to extensive loss of life and caused many injuries.

“I offer my condolences to Your Excellency, the families of those who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this great tragedy,” Dalai Lama wrote in his statement.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed entire communities in the Atlas Mountains' slopes 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, a popular tourist destination, Al Jazeera reported.

The largest earthquake to ever hit the country of North Africa resulted in at least 2,122 fatalities and more than 2,400 injuries, many of them critically, prompting the first foreign rescuers to fly in to assist.

Dalai Lama further expressed his gratitude that the international community was helping the earthquake region by sending them aid.

“I am aware that your government is doing everything it can to provide support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones. It is also heartening that the international community is sending aid following the earthquake," he added.

He has urged the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to donate towards the rescue and relief efforts.

“As a token of my solidarity with the people of Morocco affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts," Dalai Lama said in a statement.

He extended his prayers for the affected people in earthquake-hit region.

"His Holiness concluded his message with prayers," the statement said.

Nearly every building in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, which is 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Marrakesh, has been destroyed due to the quake. Both survivors and the bodies of the deceased were sought by civilian rescuers and Moroccan military personnel.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the quake.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond.

