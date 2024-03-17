Daughters of Sindhi activist Hidayat Lohar arrested after brutal baton charge by Pak law enforcement agencies

Larkana [Pakistan], March 17 : Pakistan's way of suppressing the voices of dissent violently was once again demonstrated, after the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan on Sunday brutally thrashed a demonstration organised by the family members of late social activist Hidayat Lohar.

According to a series of social media posts shared by Voice for Missing Persons Of Sindh (VMPS) the Pakistani Law enforcement agencies 'Lathi-Charged' (baton charged) the protestors.

Additionally, the social media posts also stated that several activists along with the daughters of Hidayat Lohar have been arrested.

Taking the matter to social media platform 'X' the VMPS stated that "Breaking News ; After baton charge and shelling at the Larkana rally, several nationalist activists including Surath Lohar, Sasai Lohar, Sarant Lohar, Singhar Lohar and Amjad Chana, head of the Vice for Missing Persons of Sindh, were arrested".

https://twitter.com/VmpSindh7/status/1769291589182984348

During the protest, hundreds of people from all over Sindh gathered to raise their voices and show support for the daughters of Hidayat Lohar. Both Surath Lohar and Sasai Lohar, the daughters of Hidayat have been fighting to get justice for the targeted killing of their father.

In another social media post VMPS stated that "For the rally against the state killing of Shaheed Hidayat Lohar in Larkana today, caravans from various villages and cities of Sindh, including Naseerabad, left under the guidance of Surath Lohar and Sasai Lohar".

https://twitter.com/VmpSindh7/status/1769256745010966897

The VMPS also stated that "Today in Larkana, the rally against the state killing of Shaheed Hidayat Lohar led by Surath Lohar and Sasai Lohar, head of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, has come forward breaking all the barriers of Pakistani forces and police ..."

https://twitter.com/VmpSindh7/status/1769269881759842653

Hidayat Lohar a Sindh rights activist was killed in broad daylight under questionable circumstances, and since then the daughters of Hidayat and other activists have been protesting in various locations, intending to gather international intervention, investigation and registration of an official complaint against the culprits.

Previously the international human rights organisation Amnesty International had condemned the death of the social activist.

According to a statement released by the organisation "PAKISTAN: @amnesty calls on the authorities to conduct an independent, impartial and prompt investigation into the killing of Sindhi political activist and teacher Hidayatullah Lohar, and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable without recourse to the death penalty."

The tragic killing of Hidayat Lohar underscores the grave risks faced by human rights workers in Pakistan.

Lohar forcibly disappeared in 2017 and recovered two years later in May 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor